Novacoin (NVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $737.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $860,606.97 and $737.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,234.98 or 0.98040243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00547655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

