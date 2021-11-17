Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.25 and last traded at $177.43. 23,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,609,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 190.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

