Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.

In other news, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,177,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,037,060.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

