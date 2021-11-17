NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 140.7% in October

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

