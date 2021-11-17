Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.930-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

NYSE NUS opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.