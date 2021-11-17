NuCypher Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $629.05 million and approximately $172.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,336,779,399 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

