Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,325 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of StoneX Group worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.