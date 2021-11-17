Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $806.78 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

