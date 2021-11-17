Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,337,496.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

