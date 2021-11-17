Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,667 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

