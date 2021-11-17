Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,420,796 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,420,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Centennial Resource Development worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 356,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,367,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

