Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $6.39 Million Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 548,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hyliion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

