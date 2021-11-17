Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Cerus worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,666 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $4,813,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 58.7% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 657,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cerus by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

