Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.00

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 82446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

