Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.00

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 82446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
