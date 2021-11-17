Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 36.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 213,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

