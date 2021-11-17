Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuvera Communications stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nuvera Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.