NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.57. 1,596,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.