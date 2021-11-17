NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.
NVIDIA has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.
NVDA stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.57. 1,596,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
