NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 132.6% in October

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the October 14th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

