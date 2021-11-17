O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.74. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

