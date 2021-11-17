Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,310. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

