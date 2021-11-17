Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223.15 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $402.25 million and approximately $223.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

