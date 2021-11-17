Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.61.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,935. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

