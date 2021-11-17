OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 24th (NASDAQ:OTECU)

OceanTech Acquisitions I’s (NASDAQ:OTECU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. OceanTech Acquisitions I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTECU stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $4,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $3,258,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $2,513,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $931,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

