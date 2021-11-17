ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $19,215.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.83 or 0.98738234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00553475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.