Offshift Price Reaches $2.97 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00004947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $104,520.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,873.32 or 0.98135184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00039846 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00554902 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

