Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.70. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 35,535 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
