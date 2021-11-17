Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.70. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 35,535 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.