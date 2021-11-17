OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $218.62. 28,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,083. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.