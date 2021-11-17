OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

