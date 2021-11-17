OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.81. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.33 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

