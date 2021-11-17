Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,647 and have sold 339,600 shares worth $8,996,903. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

