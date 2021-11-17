OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.47 or 0.00017331 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00226011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

