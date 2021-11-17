Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 10.35. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

