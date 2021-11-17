On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON.
ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ON stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 192,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.