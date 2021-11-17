On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of ON stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 192,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.