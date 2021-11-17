ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to Hold at William Blair

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

NYSE ONON traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 105,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

