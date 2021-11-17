ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to Hold at William Blair

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.
NYSE ONON traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 105,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
