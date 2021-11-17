Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Acquires $87,000.00 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 654,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $145.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oncorus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

