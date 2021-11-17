Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 460,630 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $52.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

