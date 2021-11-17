OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $78.22 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

