OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.15 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 728,230 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock has a market cap of £52.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.15.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

