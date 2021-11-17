Opium Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $115,110.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

