Oppenheimer Weighs in on Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Savara in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

