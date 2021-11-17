OptimizeRx (OPRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX):

11/10/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – OptimizeRx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/28/2021 – OptimizeRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

10/21/2021 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

10/18/2021 – OptimizeRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,052. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,594 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 81,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

