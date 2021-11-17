OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 28,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

