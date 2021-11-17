OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.35 million, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

