OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $1.59

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $577.47 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,844,664 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.