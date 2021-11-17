ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the October 14th total of 76,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORIX has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $3,095,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ORIX by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

