Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $171,419.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $312,474.12 and approximately $171,419.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

