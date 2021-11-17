Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 27,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,073 shares of company stock valued at $205,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

