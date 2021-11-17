Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

OCDX opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

