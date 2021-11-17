Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.12% of Orthofix Medical worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $623.94 million, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.