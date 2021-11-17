Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

